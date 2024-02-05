Rivas Enterprise Films Unveils Two New Horror Films and TV Series

In a thrilling announcement for horror enthusiasts worldwide, Rivas Enterprise Films, a production house celebrated for its unique contributions to the genre, has revealed the completion of two spine-chilling feature films, 'Rise of the Crimson Butcher' and 'Terror House'. The company has also announced its venture into television with an anthology series, 'Tales from the Shadows', in collaboration with Barnhart Entertainment and Honey Phoenix Productions. With expectedly eerie visuals and unorthodox plots, all three projects promise to deliver a fresh wave of horror entertainment.

'Rise of the Crimson Butcher': A Relentless Fight for Survival

'Rise of the Crimson Butcher' revolves around the life of an FBI agent, whose peaceful retirement is abruptly shattered when his family unwittingly becomes entangled with a notorious cult infamous for a gruesome history of murders. As the plot unfolds, the agent and his family are thrust into a high-stakes game of survival against the dangerous cult, creating a narrative that is as suspenseful as it is horrifying.

'Terror House': A Haunting Exploration of the Supernatural

'Terror House' takes a different approach to horror, focusing on a 13-year-old girl who commits a shocking crime against her family and then mysteriously vanishes. Five years later, the haunted home becomes the site of an expedition by a group of amateur ghost-hunting Vloggers. The group soon finds itself grappling with supernatural forces far beyond their understanding, bringing to life a story that is as riveting as it is terrifying.

'Tales from the Shadows': An Anthology of Horror

Adding diversity to their horror portfolio, Rivas Enterprise Films, together with Barnhart Entertainment and Honey Phoenix Productions, is launching 'Tales from the Shadows', a horror anthology TV series. The series will encompass standalone episodes, each exploring different horror themes. This format promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, with each episode offering a fresh and unpredictable twist on the horror genre.

Thomas Rivas, CEO and director of Rivas Enterprise Films, expressed strong enthusiasm for the upcoming projects. DVDs of the two films are currently available for pre-order. Fans anticipating the TV series are advised to stay tuned for further updates.