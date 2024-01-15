Rita Simons to Stir the Pot in Hollyoaks as Joel Dexter's Mother

The world of soap operas is set to experience a seismic shift with the arrival of a new character in the popular Channel 4 soap, Hollyoaks. It's confirmed; Rita Simons, known for her 10-year stint as Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders, will be making her debut as Marie, the mother of Joel Dexter.

A Dramatic Entrance

Rita Simons is no stranger to drama, and her introduction to Hollyoaks is no different. Her first scene portrays her character, Marie, stealing a red dress from the McQueen washing line, signaling an explosive entry into the series. This audacious act not only stirs the curiosity of viewers but also foreshadows the tumult this character is likely to cause among the Chester residents.

Simons' Return to Soaps

Despite her character Roxy being killed off in EastEnders in 2017, Rita has never hidden her interest in returning to soap operas. In fact, she has been associated with a recent on-screen vision to her on-screen daughter, Amy Mitchell, in EastEnders. Her move to Hollyoaks, therefore, comes as an exciting development for soap fans and Simons herself, who is eager to continue her journey in the soap world.

The Dexter and Fox Connection

Rita's character, Marie, is set to interact with actors Rory Douglas-Speed and Jamie Lomas, who play Joel Dexter and Warren Fox, respectively. The dynamics of these interactions are predicted to bring a fresh dynamic to the show, and potentially shake the existing relationships and storylines. This anticipation is already inciting excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the debut of Simons on Hollyoaks.