Rita Ora’s Absence from ‘The Masked Singer UK’ Sparks Intrigue and Humour

The music and television world witnessed a ripple when Rita Ora, a regular judge on ITV’s hit show ‘The Masked Singer’, was conspicuously missing from a recent episode. Her place on the panel was temporarily filled by guest judge Charlie Simpson while the audience and the rest of the panel members, including popular figures Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, were left to ponder on the identities of the masked performers.

Speculation and Humour on The Masked Singer

The episode unfurled with riveting performances by characters like Maypole, Cricket, Big Foot, Dippy Egg, Weather, and Rat, each one leaving the panel members and the audience guessing about the celebrities behind the disguises. Adding a humorous twist to the guessing game, Mo Gilligan playfully speculated that Rita Ora herself could be masquerading as one of the performers on stage.

Rita Ora’s Commitments and Absence Explained

The reason behind Ora’s absence was not a mystery for long. Previously announced in September, it was due to her packed filming schedule which has now expanded to include her new role as a judge on ‘The Masked Singer US’ for its 11th series. Here, Ora is set to fill the shoes of Nicole Scherzinger, bringing her unique perspective and experience to the panel.

The Bond between Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross

Delving deeper into the dynamics of ‘The Masked Singer’, the article shed light on the longstanding friendship between Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. Ross has been a guiding figure for Ora since the inception of her music career. Their relationship traces back to 2012 when Ora first appeared on the Jonathan Ross Show, and their bond has only strengthened over the years. Ross lauds Ora’s work ethic, and Ora reciprocates by valuing the trust and guidance provided by Ross. Both celebrities are set to reprise their roles as judges for the fifth series of ‘The Masked Singer’, joining McCall and Gilligan.