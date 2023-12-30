Rita Ora on Friendship with Jonathan Ross and New Filmmaking Venture

British singer and actress, Rita Ora, has recently shed light on her enduring friendship with television host, Jonathan Ross. This relationship, extending beyond a decade, is not merely a professional affiliation but a bond rooted in mutual admiration and mentorship.

From ‘Hot Right Now’ to ‘The Masked Singer’

Their camaraderie traces back to 2012, following Ora’s appearance on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ post her chart-topping hit, ‘Hot Right Now’. The pair now share the judge’s panel on the popular TV show, ‘The Masked Singer’. However, Ora’s association with Ross transcends their collaborative work on the show. She fondly attributes him as a guiding figure since the nascent stages of her music career, valuing his enduring support and influence.

A Multifaceted Talent: Rita Ora

Ross, reciprocally, reveres Ora’s exceptional work ethic. Apart from ‘The Masked Singer’, Ora’s bustling agenda includes co-hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ alongside Ryan Seacrest. Despite her packed schedule, she found solace in a holiday break in New Zealand with her husband, Taika Waititi.

Pursuing New Avenues: Documentary Filmmaking

Albeit successful in her musical journey, Rita Ora is momentarily stepping away from music to venture into documentary filmmaking. Her focus is on exploring the youth culture in her native Kosovo. Collaborating with the team behind a recent Nirvana film, she aims to illuminate the experiences of young individuals in her homeland, fostering a broader understanding of their lives.

