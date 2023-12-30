en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rita Ora on Friendship with Jonathan Ross and New Filmmaking Venture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:12 am EST
Rita Ora on Friendship with Jonathan Ross and New Filmmaking Venture

British singer and actress, Rita Ora, has recently shed light on her enduring friendship with television host, Jonathan Ross. This relationship, extending beyond a decade, is not merely a professional affiliation but a bond rooted in mutual admiration and mentorship.

From ‘Hot Right Now’ to ‘The Masked Singer’

Their camaraderie traces back to 2012, following Ora’s appearance on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ post her chart-topping hit, ‘Hot Right Now’. The pair now share the judge’s panel on the popular TV show, ‘The Masked Singer’. However, Ora’s association with Ross transcends their collaborative work on the show. She fondly attributes him as a guiding figure since the nascent stages of her music career, valuing his enduring support and influence.



A Multifaceted Talent: Rita Ora

Ross, reciprocally, reveres Ora’s exceptional work ethic. Apart from ‘The Masked Singer’, Ora’s bustling agenda includes co-hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ alongside Ryan Seacrest. Despite her packed schedule, she found solace in a holiday break in New Zealand with her husband, Taika Waititi.



Pursuing New Avenues: Documentary Filmmaking

Albeit successful in her musical journey, Rita Ora is momentarily stepping away from music to venture into documentary filmmaking. Her focus is on exploring the youth culture in her native Kosovo. Collaborating with the team behind a recent Nirvana film, she aims to illuminate the experiences of young individuals in her homeland, fostering a broader understanding of their lives.

Arts & Entertainment Kosovo Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

