Rita Ora and Robbie Williams Lead Concert for Climate Aid

As the curtain rises on 2025, the world will witness an unprecedented spectacle of music and solidarity. Climate Aid, a benefit concert targeting climate change, will echo the thunderous impact of the iconic Live Aid. Climate Aid will see an assembly of over 30 renowned artists, performing in London and Los Angeles, led by the dynamic duo, Rita Ora and Robbie Williams.

An Ode to Live Aid

Climate Aid emerges as a tribute to the 40th anniversary of Live Aid, a concert that etched its name in history by raising millions for famine relief in Ethiopia and captivating nearly two billion viewers. The mission of Climate Aid parallels its predecessor in spirit but diverges in focus. The proceeds from Climate Aid will fuel the newly established Climate Aid charity, which is committed to funding large-scale emission reduction initiatives.

A Confluence of Creative Minds

ITV's Creative Director Lee Connolly, the maestro behind the Queen's Platinum Jubilee coverage, will be orchestrating this grand event. Island Records, the label synonymous with U2's success, along with former BBC Radio broadcast director Paul Robinson, have joined forces to bring this concert to life. Robinson is currently in talks for a global television deal to ensure that Climate Aid resonates around the world, just as Live Aid did.

A Melodic Crusade Against Climate Change

The lineup for Climate Aid reads like a 'Who's Who' of the music industry. It boasts names like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, U2, and Imagine Dragons, promising a blend of genres and generations. However, Phil Collins, a memorable performer from the original Live Aid, has declined to participate due to retirement. While the concert pays homage to the past, it also signals a commitment to the future. Climate Aid will be a recurring event every two years, reflecting the persistence needed to combat climate change.

Climate Aid stands as a testament to the power of music, a force that can unite people and inspire action. As much as it reverberates with the echoes of Live Aid, it also amplifies a new, urgent message: the time to act against climate change is now.