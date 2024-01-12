en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rita Angus’s Legacy Celebrated in Palmerston North’s Te Manawa Exhibition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:02 pm EST
Rita Angus’s Legacy Celebrated in Palmerston North’s Te Manawa Exhibition

The city of Palmerston North, New Zealand, is now home to a captivating summer exhibition at the Te Manawa museum, highlighting the vibrant works of Rita Angus, a seminal 20th-century painter. Angus’s artistry, which deeply explored society’s varied facets as a woman and a human in the natural world, is the exhibition’s heart. Her imprints on New Zealand’s artistic landscape are undisputed, and her connection to the places she lived and painted is a prominent theme in her body of work.

From a Childhood in Palmerston North to an Artistic Icon

Born in Hastings in 1908, Rita Angus was drawn to Palmerston North at an early age. With her parents recognizing her inherent talent, she was tutored by renowned British painter George Elliott. From childhood, Angus’s determination to pursue painting was evident. She polished her skills at the Palmerston North Girls’ High School before venturing to the Canterbury College School of Art.

Christchurch: A Crucible for Artistic Evolution

It was in Christchurch, the then cultural hub of New Zealand, that Angus refined her unique style in the 1930s and 1940s. Her works, characterized by clean lines and vivid colors, stood out. One such piece, ‘The Aviatrix,’ a portrait of her sister, embodies this style. Angus’s paintings also reflected her feminist beliefs and pacifist outlook. In the aftermath of World War II, her ‘Goddess’ series encapsulated a vision of a peaceful future steered by women.

Wellington: The Final Chapter in a Storied Career

After relocating to Wellington in 1955, Angus continued her artistic journey, finding fresh inspiration in the city’s landscapes. She made a stand against the destruction of the historic Bolton Street Cemetery through her art. Her last completed work, ‘Flight,’ is a collage of various elements from the places she portrayed throughout her career.

The Te Manawa exhibition bridges the gap between Angus’s art and her Palmerston North origins. It’s a celebration of her enduring impact on New Zealand’s art scene, a testament to her vision that has resonated across decades.

Arts & Entertainment History New Zealand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

