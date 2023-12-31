en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rising Stars of 2023: A Fresh Wave of Talent in the Entertainment Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:00 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:34 am EST
Rising Stars of 2023: A Fresh Wave of Talent in the Entertainment Industry

As the curtain falls on 2023, the entertainment industry bears witness to an exciting wave of fresh faces challenging the established norms. Emerging young talents like Likhona Mgali, Diolan Govender, Luyanda Zwane, Keketso Mpitso, Cantona James, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, and Lehlohonolo Mayeza have breathed life into new narratives and delivered performances that have enticed global audiences.

A Fresh Take on Storytelling

These young actors have managed to bring unique perspectives to their roles, intensifying the narrative fabric of the films and series they’ve starred in. Likhona Mgali debuted in the leading role of a young soccer player in the Netflix film ‘The Queenstown Kings’, capturing the essence of dreams and ambition. Diolan Govender, through his portrayal of Shaan in the Netflix drama ‘Miseducation’, added depth and dimension to the show’s central narrative.

(Read Also: Year in Review: The Catholic Community’s Defining Moments of 2023)

From Durban to Johannesburg

Luyanda Zwane moved from Durban to Johannesburg, a testament to the actor’s dedication to his craft. His performances in TV productions, including ‘Shaka iLembe’, ‘Redemption’, and ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’, have been praised for their authenticity and emotional depth. Meanwhile, Keketso Mpitso depicted the character of Tlali in the Showmax series ‘Outlaws’, a contemporary Western drama set between Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

(Read Also: ‘Bambika’ Invites Fans to Vote for their Favorite Gospel Song of the Year)

A Beacon of New Narratives

Adding to this new generation of faces is Cantona James, who starred as Ethan in ‘Spinners’, a Showmax drama series about a young driver embroiled in gang life on the Cape Flats. Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom has been equally impressive, playing Jacob in the sensual thriller series ‘Fatal Seduction’ and taking the lead in ‘1802: Love Defies Time’, a period drama with fantasy elements on 1Magic.

In his first major South African role, Lehlohonolo Mayeza from Lesotho brought to life the character of Leruo Ts’eole in ‘Outlaws’. His performance added another layer to the diverse mosaic of talent that emerged in the entertainment industry in 2023.

As we step into 2024, the contributions of these actors to the dynamic landscape of the entertainment industry promise a future of diverse narratives and fresh performances. Their rise signals a significant shift in the industry, challenging the notion of ‘recycling faces’ and opening up avenues for new talent to shine.

Arts & Entertainment South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

