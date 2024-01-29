Rising Opposition to Drag Queens: An Artistic Stand Against Societal Norms

Drag queens— a symbol of self-expression and resistance, are currently standing at the crossroads of increasing societal opposition, led predominantly by right-wing activists and politicians. The dissent, which began escalating in 2021, targets drag shows and drag queen story hour events, seeking to ban or disrupt these platforms of artistic freedom.

A Historical Perspective

The art of drag, however, has roots that extend far beyond the modern opposition. Tracing back to the realms of theater, men have been embodying female roles for centuries. The first official drag queen in recorded history was William Dorsey Swann, a liberated slave who hosted drag balls in the 1880s.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Today, the tradition of drag is carried forward with pride and artistic fervour by Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the male ballet company parodies classical ballet in drag. Each member undergoes rigorous training, including mastering the intricate skill of dancing on pointe, a feat traditionally performed by ballerinas.

Each performer adopts two drag alter-egos, complete with humorous biographies, adding a layer of comedic charm to their artistic personas. Notable members include Kevin Garcia, who performs under the alter-egos Elvira Khababgallina and Sergey Legupski, Shohei Isahama as Anya Marx and Chip Pididouda, and Matias Dominguez Escrig as Gerd Törd and Pavel Törd.

Challenges and Triumphs

Jake Speakman, who joined the Trocks with dreams of joining a traditional ballet company, faced hurdles due to his height. However, he found his place with the Trocks, proving that talent and passion can outshine physical attributes. New members are assigned alter-ego names, Speakman's being Colette Adae and Timur Legupski.

Despite the controversy surrounding drag, the Trockadero de Monte Carlo company has performed around the globe. Their performances showcase the artistic and serious nature of drag performance, demonstrating that drag is more than a spectacle—it's a historical art form, a manifestation of self-expression, and a symbol of resilience against societal norms.