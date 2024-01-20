'Rising Echoes': Art and Photography Exhibition Reveals Climate Change and Development Impact

The 'Rising Echoes' exhibition has opened its doors at the Asiatic Centre in Banani, Dhaka. This art and photography display, curated by the Mongol Deep Foundation, presents a stark portrayal of the harmful impacts of unchecked development and climate change. The showcase features a selection of 14 artworks by Hlubaishu Chowdhuri and 17 photographs by Mrittika Gain, each piece echoing the struggles and resilience of communities facing the brunt of environmental degradation.

Chowdhuri's Artistic Commentary

Hlubaishu Chowdhuri, a member of the Marma community and an assistant professor at Chittagong University, has focused his canvas on the landscape changes in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT). His artworks reflect the ecological scars left by the construction of the Kaptai Dam, a project that led to widespread displacement and environmental degradation. Beyond the physical changes, Chowdhuri's pieces delve into the area's conflict and complexity, bringing to light the negative consequences of tourism in Sajek.

Gain's Photographic Narratives

On the other hand, Mrittika Gain's photographs offer a glimpse into the hardships endured by the people of Kalabogi village in Dakop, Khulna. Her frames lay emphasis on the women of the community, their faces etched with struggles against the relentless onslaught of climate change effects. Gain's work serves as a silent but potent testament to their enduring spirit.

Art as a Catalyst for Change

Speaking at the press meet, Sara Zaker, chairperson of the Mongol Deep Foundation, highlighted the importance of recognizing and supporting the communities affected by these environmental changes. Iresh Zaker, trustee of the foundation, and curator Samsul Alam Helal echoed her sentiments, underscoring the power of art in raising awareness and advocating for a compassionate and sustainable future. 'Rising Echoes' is more than an exhibition; it is a call for action, a plea for understanding, and a hopeful promise of change.