Riley Keough Shares 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Live Performance Cancellation Due to Strike

News is out from the world of television that the much-anticipated live shows of the hit series 'Daisy Jones & The Six' have been shelved due to a strike. The revelation comes straight from the show's star, Riley Keough, who broke the news via a heartfelt Instagram post accompanied by a rehearsal video clip.

'Daisy Jones & The Six'- A Cancelled Concert

Keough, who leads the fictional band in the Emmy-nominated series, expressed her deep love and appreciation for the cast and crew, revealing the disappointment they all share over the cancellation. The band had been preparing for live performances that were to serve as a special treat for the show's fans. However, due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, these plans have been put on hold indefinitely.

Support and Hope for Future Performances

Keough's post was met with supportive responses from co-star Sam Claflin, who played Billy Dune in the series, and producer Reese Witherspoon. Both expressed their hopes for the band to take the stage in the future when the circumstances are favorable.

Award-Winning Show and Successful Soundtrack

Despite the setback, 'Daisy Jones & The Six' has garnered significant acclaim. The series received multiple Emmy nominations and bagged two Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for costume and sound mixing. Moreover, the band's fictional album 'Aurora' struck a chord with audiences, topping the Billboard's US Top Soundtracks Chart and scoring a Grammy nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media.

Off-Set Developments

In a separate development, Keough's mother Priscilla Presley's settlement regarding Lisa Marie Presley's estate was recently approved by the courts. The decision allows Priscilla to be buried at Graceland and her son Navarone Garibaldi to participate in the memorial service.

The journey of 'Daisy Jones & The Six' from screen to almost-stage has been a roller-coaster ride. Despite the unforeseen halt in their live performance plans, the cast and crew's spirit is undeterred. As the dust settles on the strikes, fans are hopeful of watching their favorite band perform live someday.