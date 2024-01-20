Riley Keough Honored with IMDb 'Fan Favorite' STARmeter Award at Sundance 2024

Riley Keough, a well-known figure in the world of film and television, was awarded the IMDb 'Fan Favorite' STARmeter Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. The accolade is based on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart rankings, a system predicated on the page views of over 200 million unique monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Keough's persistent presence on the chart, where she was ranked as the 38th most popular star of 2023, earned her this distinction.

Keough's Rising Star

Known for her recent captivating performance in 'Daisy Jones & The Six', Keough has been steadily gaining recognition in the industry. Her role in this series earned her both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, further cementing her place in the realm of acting. Beyond her role in 'Daisy Jones & The Six', Keough also stars in the film 'Sasquatch Sunset', which made its premiere at the Sundance Festival.

The IMDb STARmeter Award

The IMDb 'Fan Favorite' STARmeter Award is a testament to an actor's popularity among fans and professionals alike. Based on data from IMDbPro, the award honors those who consistently trend on the STARmeter chart. Keough's recognition on January 19, 2024, places her in the company of previous award recipients at Sundance, including Jennifer Connelly, Nicholas Braun, Rachel Brosnahan, Mindy Kaling, Bill Skarsgård, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Peter Dinklage.

Keough's Unique Insights

As part of the award ceremony, Keough shared intriguing insights into her role in 'Daisy Jones & The Six', her interest in touring with a musician, her experiences filming 'Sasquatch Sunset', and a life-changing role. Her contributions to the industry and consistent popularity among global viewers have solidified her as a compelling figure in the entertainment world.

