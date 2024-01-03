en English
Arts & Entertainment

Riley Keough Earns Golden Globe Nomination for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Riley Keough Earns Golden Globe Nomination for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

Riley Keough, acclaimed for her compelling performances, has once again made headlines by securing a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television. This recognition is for her role as Daisy Jones in the Prime Video adaptation of ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’. A portrayal that, in its essence, reverberates with the rhythm of ’70s rock and echoes the complexities of fame and interpersonal dynamics.

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’: A Musical Journey

The series, a musical drama, draws inspiration from the iconic ’70s rock band Fleetwood Mac. It meticulously unravels the tumultuous rise and abrupt end of a fictional band led by the characters Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Keough’s Daisy Jones, with her raw energy and emotional depth, and Sam Claflin’s Billy Dunne, with his charismatic yet troubled persona, lead the band to the pinnacle of fame only to witness its sudden disbandment. The intricate narrative of their complex relationship and the band’s journey became an instant hit with audiences upon its premiere on Prime Video in March 2023.

Recognitions and Nominations

The Golden Globe nomination adds to Keough’s repertoire of recognitions, following her previous nominations at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards. Simultaneously, the series itself has been lauded with several other Golden Globe nominations. These include Best Limited Series and Best Performance by an Actor for Sam Claflin’s riveting portrayal of Billy Dunne. This collective appreciation underscores the series’ compelling narrative and stellar performances.

Golden Globes 2024: Awaiting the Verdict

The 2024 Golden Globes are scheduled for broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The event will also be available for streaming on various platforms, allowing fans worldwide to witness the ceremony and celebrate the best in film and television. As we inch closer to the grand event, the anticipation for the results intensifies. Will ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ bag the awards it is nominated for? Only time will tell.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

