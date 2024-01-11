en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Riley Keough Debuts Brunette Hair at 2024 Golden Globes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
Riley Keough Debuts Brunette Hair at 2024 Golden Globes

Stepping onto the 2024 Golden Globes’ red carpet, Riley Keough turned heads, debuting a new brunette hair color that echoed the iconic dark locks of her grandfather, Elvis Presley. Keough’s hair, described as a ‘dark chocolate’ shade, was styled in an effortlessly chic boho braid by hair professional Adir Abergel.

Maintaining the Brunette

Keeping the vibrancy of her new hair hue is no easy task. Keough has partnered with renowned celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham. Using Redken hair color products and Olaplex treatments, Cunningham ensures the actress’s hair remains healthy and vibrant amidst frequent touchups. The transition to brunette was first unveiled in October 2024, for an undisclosed project, and demands regular home care with Olaplex.

Previous Transformations

Keough is no stranger to dramatic hair transformations. For her role as lead rocker Daisy Jones in the Amazon Prime series ‘Daisy Jones & the Six‘, Keough made the switch to fiery red. It was a role that not only required a new hair color but also garnered her a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination. During filming, her haircare regimen involved frequent dyeing, alongside deep conditioning treatments to maintain the striking red color.

Flexible Future

While Keough has expressed her enjoyment of her current dark hair color, she remains open to future color changes as her diverse roles demand. This flexible approach towards her appearance reflects Keough’s dedication to her craft, her willingness to transform in order to breathe life into her characters.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Neve Campbell Open to 'Scream' Return Amidst Franchise Uncertainty
In the world of cinematic horror, the ‘Scream’ franchise has carved a niche for itself. The recent upheaval within the series has left fans in suspense, with the directorial baton being passed on and key cast members exiting. In the midst of these uncertainties, actress Neve Campbell has articulated her potential willingness to return to
Neve Campbell Open to 'Scream' Return Amidst Franchise Uncertainty
MT's Absence and Mohanlal's Acting Chronicles: Highlights from the Prof M K Sanoo Award Ceremony
6 mins ago
MT's Absence and Mohanlal's Acting Chronicles: Highlights from the Prof M K Sanoo Award Ceremony
Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol Collaborate for 'Lahore, 1947'
7 mins ago
Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol Collaborate for 'Lahore, 1947'
High Data Costs: A Discordant Note in Ghana's Music Streaming Landscape
2 mins ago
High Data Costs: A Discordant Note in Ghana's Music Streaming Landscape
Anna Maxwell Martin: A Glimpse into the Life of the 'Motherland' Star
4 mins ago
Anna Maxwell Martin: A Glimpse into the Life of the 'Motherland' Star
Fredo Bang Unveils Celebrity Crushes, Shares Disappointment with OnlyFans Content
5 mins ago
Fredo Bang Unveils Celebrity Crushes, Shares Disappointment with OnlyFans Content
Latest Headlines
World News
Jackson State Emerges Victorious in a Tightly Contested Basketball Match
11 seconds
Jackson State Emerges Victorious in a Tightly Contested Basketball Match
Thrilling Scores and Notable Victories in Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
13 seconds
Thrilling Scores and Notable Victories in Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
23 seconds
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Nine-Game Winning Streak
23 seconds
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Nine-Game Winning Streak
Mountaineers Edge Out Longhorns in Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
32 seconds
Mountaineers Edge Out Longhorns in Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Basketball Showdown
1 min
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Basketball Showdown
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
2 mins
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Skill and Determination
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Skill and Determination
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
2 mins
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app