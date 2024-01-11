Riley Keough Debuts Brunette Hair at 2024 Golden Globes

Stepping onto the 2024 Golden Globes’ red carpet, Riley Keough turned heads, debuting a new brunette hair color that echoed the iconic dark locks of her grandfather, Elvis Presley. Keough’s hair, described as a ‘dark chocolate’ shade, was styled in an effortlessly chic boho braid by hair professional Adir Abergel.

Maintaining the Brunette

Keeping the vibrancy of her new hair hue is no easy task. Keough has partnered with renowned celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham. Using Redken hair color products and Olaplex treatments, Cunningham ensures the actress’s hair remains healthy and vibrant amidst frequent touchups. The transition to brunette was first unveiled in October 2024, for an undisclosed project, and demands regular home care with Olaplex.

Previous Transformations

Keough is no stranger to dramatic hair transformations. For her role as lead rocker Daisy Jones in the Amazon Prime series ‘Daisy Jones & the Six‘, Keough made the switch to fiery red. It was a role that not only required a new hair color but also garnered her a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination. During filming, her haircare regimen involved frequent dyeing, alongside deep conditioning treatments to maintain the striking red color.

Flexible Future

While Keough has expressed her enjoyment of her current dark hair color, she remains open to future color changes as her diverse roles demand. This flexible approach towards her appearance reflects Keough’s dedication to her craft, her willingness to transform in order to breathe life into her characters.