Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection: Intimacy and Individuality

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection: Intimacy and Individuality

The illustrious singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, renowned for her audacious approach to both music and fashion, has recently brought her provocative flair to the lingerie industry. She has launched her Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day lingerie collection, which not only promises to redefine the norms of the industry but also offers a glimpse into the personal life of the star herself.

Rihanna’s Savage Confessions

As part of the promotional activities for the collection, Rihanna has embarked on a unique initiative dubbed ‘savage confessions’. This involves the star candidly sharing insights into her preferences and lifestyle, adding a personal touch to the promotional campaign. The singer reveals that ‘quality time’ is her love language, emphasizing the value she places on spending time with her partner, irrespective of their packed schedules.

Rihanna’s Love Life and Career Moves

Rihanna is currently in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple recently welcomed their second child, juggling the demands of parenthood with their bustling careers. In a playful yet bold move, Rihanna also addresses a provocative question about her personal intimacy preferences. The star reveals that she prefers being on the bottom, adding a humorous command to underline her statement.

Savage X Fenty: The New Standard in Lingerie

Since its initial release in 2018, the Savage X Fenty brand has been a game-changer in the lingerie industry. The collections consistently sell out, testifying to their popularity. Rihanna’s latest Valentine’s Day collection remains true to the brand’s ethos of boldness and individuality, with the star herself modeling the exquisite lace lingerie, adorned with glittering silver and pink jewels. The star’s recent appearance at the Fenty x Puma party in Los Angeles, promoting the collaboration between her beauty brand and the popular sportswear brand, further cements Rihanna’s place in the industry as a major player and innovator.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

