Ridley Scott’s ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings’ Experiences Resurgence on Netflix

The 2014 film, “Exodus: Gods and Kings,” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott, has made a surprising comeback on the streaming giant, Netflix. Despite an initial lukewarm reception at its release, the biblical epic has now found its way into Netflix’s top 10, indicating a resurgence in its popularity.

A Rocky Start

Shortly after its release, the film garnered a disappointing 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and struggled at the box office. Featuring an ensemble cast of Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton, and Ben Kingsley, the movie grossed $268.2 million, falling short of its break-even budget. Critics cited lack of relevance and historical inaccuracies as major downfalls, leaving many to wonder how such a high-profile team could miss the mark on a classic story.

Rediscovery and Resurgence

However, the recent performance of “Exodus: Gods and Kings” on Netflix suggests a renewed interest in the nearly three-hour long film. It became one of the most watched English-language movies in the first week of 2024, racking up almost 19 million hours watched. This unexpected success story is a testament to the ever-changing tastes of audiences and the unpredictable nature of the film industry.

Streaming Success Amidst Other News

This development comes amidst a flurry of other entertainment news. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations have been announced, and the cause of death of Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor has been revealed. Yet, the unexpected rise of “Exodus: Gods and Kings” on Netflix has managed to carve out its own space in the headlines. The film’s success also bodes well for Ridley Scott’s future projects, potentially indicating a positive shift in his public reception.

While the film is available on other streaming services like HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV for an additional fee, its newfound popularity on Netflix suggests the platform’s subscribers are finding value in revisiting this 2014 biblical epic.