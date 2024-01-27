Rico Gatson Illuminates Penn Station with New Art Installation

New York City's Penn Station is witnessing a renaissance of sorts, thanks to a vibrant new art installation by the renowned artist, Rico Gatson. His creation, 'Untitled (Collective Light Transfer),' now graces the Upper-Level Main Rotunda, lending a splash of color and life to the bustling transit hub that bridges the Amtrak Departure Concourse and the NJ TRANSIT Concourse.

Gatson's Palette: Colors and Movement

Gatson's work, a symphony of varying shapes and vibrant colors, casts an illuminating glow over the typically dim and hectic station. It introduces a sense of rhythmic movement, a welcome contrast to the staid surroundings. Drawing from a deep well of Native American and African Indigenous cultures, the installation's colors and patterns mirror the spiritual symbolism of totem poles, injecting a sense of tranquility into the space.

Art at Amtrak: Fostering Calmness Through Creativity

This effort to instill calmness amidst chaos is part of Art at Amtrak, an initiative that took flight in 2022. The aim is to commission art exhibitions for Penn Station by local New York and New Jersey artists, thus transforming the station into a vibrant cultural canvas. Gatson, a New York-based artist, expressed his honor and excitement at being able to contribute to the city's dynamic energy, reflecting New York's inherent political consciousness through his art.

An Ongoing Tradition of Artistic Excellence

Gatson's installation, set to adorn Penn Station for the next six months, follows in the footsteps of other illustrious artists such as Shoshanna Weinberger, David Rios Ferreira, and Derrick Adams, whose works have previously showcased at the station. Gatson's 'Untitled (Collective Light Transfer)' adds to the station's growing reputation as a hotspot for artistic display, underpinning the city's rich and diverse cultural tapestry.