Ricky Norwood's Character Fatboy Makes a Surprise Return to EastEnders

The British soap opera landscape witnessed a surprising twist in August 2023, with the return of a beloved character to Albert Square. Ricky Norwood, known for his role as Arthur 'Fatboy' Chubb on EastEnders, made his unexpected comeback eight years after his character was ostensibly killed off the show.

From Fatboy's Dawn to Dusk

Introduced in January 2010, Fatboy quickly became a fan favorite. His storylines ranged from a marriage of convenience with Mercy Olubunmi, designed to help her stay in the country, to a captivating love interest in Whitney Dean. However, Fatboy's journey took a tragic turn in 2015 when he found himself ensnared in a gang feud. He was mistakenly targeted and killed by hitmen, a plot twist that left viewers aghast.

The Off-Screen Saga

Norwood's departure from the show was marred by controversy. The actor faced off-screen issues when he was allegedly recorded in a compromising situation, and was also seen smoking cannabis. These incidents led to his suspension and eventual exit from the show, leaving fans to mourn the loss of the beloved character.

Life Beyond EastEnders

Despite the turbulent exit, Norwood's career in the entertainment industry didn't hit a snag. He diversified his portfolio, appearing in Netflix films like 'The Princess Switch' sequels. Norwood also made a foray into reality television, participating in shows such as 'Celebrity Big Brother' and 'Dancing On Ice'. His return to EastEnders was greeted with warm reception, a testament to the enduring appeal of his character, Fatboy.

In an industry known for its revolving door of characters, the resurrection of Fatboy in EastEnders is a move that has been met with nostalgic cheer. It not only marks the return of a beloved character but also heralds a renewed chapter for Ricky Norwood.