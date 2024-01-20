Rick Wakeman's 'The Prog Years: Redux' Transforms with Unreleased Material

Legendary musician Rick Wakeman's forthcoming collection, 'The Prog Years: Redux', has undergone a major revamp and is now inclusive of 17 discs of unreleased concert material. This 32-disc box set, originally titled 'The Prog Years 1973-1977', is slated for release on February 23, 2024.

Uncovering the Unreleased

In an unexpected turn, Rob Ayling, the compiler of the collection, discovered a treasure trove of previously unreleased concert recordings from the progressive rock era of the 1970s. These recordings are a significant addition to the collection and will replace some of the music that was available in different formats over the years. This decision was driven by Ayling's determination to offer fans a more authentic and unique experience with music they have never owned before.

Travelling Through Time with Live Recordings

The box set now includes over five hours of live recordings, taking fans on a nostalgic journey. These unreleased recordings span a variety of performances, offering alternate versions of 'The Six Wives,' radio sessions, and concerts from various locations such as Boston, Glasgow, Osaka, Tokyo, Anaheim, and Montreux. The collection also includes sessions from 'White Rock.'

Fans' Anticipation Meets Gratitude

While the anticipation for 'The Prog Years: Redux' builds, Ayling expressed his gratitude to the fans for their patience and assured that the wait would be more than worthwhile. The addition of the unreleased material to the collection promises an enriching experience, enabling fans to delve deeper into Wakeman's legacy during the progressive rock era.