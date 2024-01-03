‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7: Spencer Grammer Discusses Evolving Dynamic with Rick

The dynamic duo of ‘Rick and Morty’ embarks on a new narrative trajectory in their seventh season, with a noticeable evolution in the relationship between Rick and his granddaughter, Summer Smith. The voice artist behind Summer, Spencer Grammer, recently shared her insights on this transformation during an interview with ComicBook.com.

Less Frequency, More Impact

Throughout this season, Summer’s interactions with Rick have become less frequent yet more impactful. This change accentuates a shift in Rick’s perception of Summer, contrasting his usual dynamic with Morty. Grammer explored these nuanced layers of character development and relationship dynamics that have been a highlight of this season.

Respect Over Disdain

A pivotal point in the season comes with the episode titled ‘Air Force Wong.’ In an unexpected turn of events, Rick admits his respect for Summer. This is a significant departure from his usual dismissive behavior towards Morty, prompting viewers to reconsider their understanding of Rick’s character and his relationships with his grandchildren.

Blending Humor with Psychological Exploration

Grammer appreciates how ‘Rick and Morty’ effectively combines humor with a deep psychological exploration of complex family dynamics. The show’s unique ability to tackle the universal challenge of setting boundaries within family relationships through its eccentric characters and imaginative storylines continues to captivate audiences.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 is now available for streaming on various platforms. Amid the excitement, fans are also eagerly anticipating the anime adaptation of the series and the upcoming Season 8, the release details of which are yet to be confirmed.