Richard Linklater's New Film Project to Span Two Decades

Acclaimed director Richard Linklater, celebrated for his innovative storytelling style that often includes the real-time aging of his actors, has announced a new ambitious project. This time, he is adapting Stephen Sondheim's musical 'Merrily We Roll Along' into a film that will be shot over 20 years, authentically portraying the actors' aging process in line with the narrative's progression. The musical, featuring a book by George Furth and based on the play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, traces the evolving lives and relationships of three friends involved in the entertainment industry over two decades.

Stellar Cast Set to Age Naturally on Screen

The film's cast includes Paul Mescal, Beanie Feldstein, and Ben Platt, who will all age naturally throughout the filming process. This unique approach to filmmaking is a trademark of Linklater's work, as seen in previous films like 'Boyhood'. Mescal, known for his acting prowess, has expressed his thrill about being part of this groundbreaking project and the chance to display his singing talents on the big screen.

Paul Mescal: A Rising Star Ready for the Long Haul

Despite the potential challenges of such an extended filming schedule, Mescal seems prepared and motivated for the undertaking. The actor, who recently starred in a West End revival of 'A Streetcar Named Desire', has a deep love for theater. He expressed his keen interest to return to the stage, lauding the fulfilling experience it offers and the opportunity to work with high-quality material from the likes of Arthur Miller or Tennessee Williams.

Linklater's Innovative Filmmaking Continues

Linklater's decision to film 'Merrily We Roll Along' over two decades is a testament to his commitment to innovative storytelling. The director's unique approach, which involves filming his actors as they age in real-time, adds a layer of authenticity and depth to his narratives that is rarely seen in Hollywood. It is this distinct style that has earned Linklater his reputation as one of the most innovative and respected directors in the industry.