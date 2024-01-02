Richard Boyd Art Gallery Rings in the New Year with Diverse Art Exhibition

Peaks Island, a tranquil retreat off the coast of Maine, is ringing in the New Year with a remarkable art exhibition at the Richard Boyd Art Gallery. The exhibition, aptly titled ‘Ringing in the New Year,’ is showcasing a diverse array of artworks from over 25 artists, both local and national, throughout January. This exhibition, well-curated, and thoughtfully presented, offers a serene space for visitors to appreciate the calming beauty of art amidst the ongoing global turmoil.

Art that Encourages Contemplation

Pam Williamson, co-owner of the Richard Boyd Art Gallery, has meticulously curated this exhibition with a specific intention in mind. She seeks to present pieces that inspire calm and contemplation, creating a harmonious ensemble regardless of the genre. This approach has been instrumental in shaping the gallery’s unique identity and has helped it thrive despite numerous challenges, including the COVID pandemic.

A Showcase of Diverse Styles and Mediums

The ‘Ringing in the New Year’ exhibition brings together a wide variety of styles and mediums, celebrating the diversity and creativity of the participating artists. Massachusetts-based artist Richard Eyster, known for his intricate nature scenes, and Patricia Chandler from South Portland, whose work prominently features Maine landscapes, are among the artists whose works grace the exhibition. Deena Ball, another artist, presents watercolors inspired by the conserved land and Maine Audubon’s Gilsland Farm, adding another layer of depth to the collection.

Open to Public

The exhibition, which runs until January 28, is open to the public on Fridays through Sundays. It offers not just an opportunity to appreciate a wide array of art, but also a moment of tranquility in an environment that fosters reflection and peace. Amidst the turmoil of the world, the Richard Boyd Art Gallery’s ‘Ringing in the New Year’ exhibition serves as a reminder of the power of art to soothe, inspire, and unite.