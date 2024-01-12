Riccardo Muti Guides Chicago Symphony Orchestra on European Tour

At the ripe age of 82, Riccardo Muti, the revered maestro, demonstrated once again, his unceasing vitality and command, leading the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) in the commencement of an ambitious 14-concert European tour. The curtains were raised at the historic Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels, an event that stood out for its notable omission of the UK, attributed to ‘logistical reasons.’

A Glimpse into the Concert

The tour was graced by the European premiere of a new composition by the contemporary American composer, Philip Glass. But the highlight of the evening was Muti’s interpretation of Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony. Muti, with his elegant and spacious rendition, managed to challenge and break the stereotypes often associated with Italian conductors, showcasing his prowess and versatility.

Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony: A Dramatic Showcase

The concert also included a riveting rendition of Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony, which gradually built up momentum, culminating in an intense conclusion featuring a strong display of percussion. It was a testimony to the conductor’s deftness in handling dramatic compositions and steering them towards a powerful climax.

Tribute to Puccini: The Encore

The encore was a fitting tribute to Giacomo Puccini in his centenary year. Muti, with his consummate skill, elicited a magnificent response from the orchestra, making it an unforgettable conclusion to an already stellar performance.

Over the years, Muti’s tenure with the CSO has been marked by his ability to energize and inspire musicians. His leadership through an impressive 550 concerts with the orchestra bears testimony to this fact. This European tour, indeed, further reinforced his reputation as a conductor par excellence, continuing to captivate audiences with his charisma and musical brilliance.