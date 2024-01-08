en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rhys Darby Open to Reprising Iconic Roles in ‘Flight of the Conchords’ and ‘What We Do In The Shadows’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
Renowned New Zealand actor and comedian, Rhys Darby, has recently sparked intrigue among fans with the news that he might return to some of his most iconic roles. In a recent interview at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Darby indicated that he is open to participating in a reunion of the HBO series ‘Flight of the Conchords’, as well as reprising his role as Anton the werewolf in the series adaptation of ‘What We Do In The Shadows.’

Revisiting Past Roles

Darby’s openness to revisit these beloved characters has piqued the interest of fans worldwide. He mentioned ongoing discussions with his former ‘Flight of the Conchords’ co-stars, Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie, about potential future projects. This has led to speculation that Darby could potentially return as their much-loved characters when the time is right.

Darby is best known for his role as Murray Hewitt in ‘Flight of the Conchords,’ a show that enjoyed a successful two-season run before its end in 2009. Fans of the series are eagerly anticipating the possibility of a reunion that brings back the unique humor and charm that made the original series a hit.

Return to Shadows

In addition to the potential ‘Flight of the Conchords’ reunion, Darby also expressed his willingness to return to ‘What We Do In The Shadows,’ where he played Anton the werewolf in the original indie film. The series adaptation, created by collaborators Clement and Taika Waititi, is heading towards its final season on FX. Fans of the show are eager to see if Darby will return to his role and bring his unique comedic style to the final season.

Current Ventures

While fans await news about potential returns to past roles, Darby is currently starring in the Max series ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ portraying the character Stede Bonnet. The audience is eagerly waiting for news on the renewal of the show for a new season, hoping to see more of Darby’s comedic genius on screen.

Arts & Entertainment New Zealand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

