Arts & Entertainment

RHOP’s Mia Thornton Reveals New Relationship Following Divorce

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Mia Thornton, a prominent cast member of Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ (RHOP), commenced 2024 with a revelation of a new relationship on Instagram. Her new partner, the radio personality DJ Incognito, mirrored this announcement by sharing the same photo with a reflective caption on their past and present connection.

A New Chapter Post-Divorce

This public disclosure follows Thornton’s separation from Gordon Thornton, her husband of 11 years, with whom she shares two children. The couple’s problems were partly attributed to Gordon’s increased workload after his expulsion from the family business, a topic openly discussed on RHOP. Mia Thornton had underscored the crucial role of family time and balance over work in a recent episode of the show, thereby spotlighting the strain that Gordon’s work commitments injected into their marriage.

Hints at a Future Commitment

The couple tantalized their followers with potential wedding plans through a cryptic caption hinting at a significant date: ‘4.4.4.’—potentially indicating April 4, 2024. However, Mia clarified that the ring she’s currently wearing is not an engagement ring but a commitment ring, tempering the speculation of a possible engagement.

RHOP Season 8: A New Love Story?

As Mia’s ongoing divorce proceedings continue, her commitment to co-parenting her children and her business ventures are expected to be key themes in the forthcoming Season 8 of RHOP. Her journey, punctuated by personal growth, professional success, and a newfound love interest, continues to hold the audience’s attention. Mia’s co-stars from RHOP have expressed their excitement for her fresh relationship, suggesting it might become a central storyline in the upcoming season.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

