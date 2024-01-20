Rezz Announces New Album 'CAN YOU SEE ME?' and Releases 'DYSPHORIA' with HOLLY

In an exciting development for electronic music enthusiasts, acclaimed artist Rezz has unveiled her upcoming album 'CAN YOU SEE ME?' and launched a collaborative single 'DYSPHORIA' with fellow artist HOLLY. The album, slated for release on March 14th, promises to showcase some of her heaviest tracks, skillfully blending bass music with industrial elements. The single, which is now available through Rezz's label HypnoVizion, serves as a tantalizing precursor of what the album holds in store.

'DYSPHORIA', a dark, industrial track, signifies a significant shift in Rezz's career. This bass-heavy single, marked by intricate drum patterns, is a departure from her previous goth-themed 'IT'S NOT A PHASE' EP from 2023. It underscores Rezz's progressive approach to the electronic genre, demonstrating her ability to evolve and experiment with her sound.

The collaboration with HOLLY, a fellow artist who has admired Rezz's work since 2015, has resulted in a bone-rattling bass behemoth that showcases Rezz's self-proclaimed 'bass era'. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate, HOLLY indicated potential future projects together, adding to the anticipation of fans.

Prior to the album's official release, fans will have the chance to experience Rezz's new music live at headline shows in Miami and Phoenix. In addition, Rezz is scheduled to perform at various music festivals, including EDC Mexico and Beyond Wonderland. The electronic music community is abuzz with excitement as Rezz continues to innovate and deliver unique audio experiences.