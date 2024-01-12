en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Rex & The Rhythm: A Journey of Resilience in ‘Highs & Grows’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Rex & The Rhythm: A Journey of Resilience in ‘Highs & Grows’

Creating ripples in the global music scene, the Barbados-bred artist, Rex & The Rhythm, has released his latest single, ‘Highs & Grows’. This new offering is an amalgamation of diverse musical elements, where hip-hop meets soul, and alt-pop, presenting a unique sound that transcends traditional musical boundaries. The song is a powerful testament to resilience and strength, embodying the challenges that have shaped the artist into who he is today.

Unraveling the Musical Tapestry

‘Highs & Grows’ is characterized by an electrifying mix of live percussion, electric guitar, and ethereal lyricism. The song invites listeners on a musical odyssey, encouraging them to explore their highs and grow from their experiences. It is a vibrant and uplifting auditory experience that reflects the artist’s instrumental prowess and musical versatility.

A Glimpse into Rex & The Rhythm’s Journey

Rex & The Rhythm’s musical journey is as diverse and fascinating as his music. He has been part of the UK chart-topping band Cover Drive and opened for Ashanti at The Hennessy Artistry festival in Barbados. His upbringing in Barbados significantly influences his music, adding another layer of depth to his tracks that resonates deeply with his audience.

The ‘Highs & Grows’ Music Video: A Reflection of Inner Self

The music video for ‘Highs & Grows’ is an introspective piece of art. It showcases Rex in various forms, playing different instruments, symbolizing the song’s exploration of the inner self. The video complements the song perfectly, enhancing the overall experience for listeners and adding visual depth to the lyrical narrative. For those who experience it, ‘Highs & Grows’ serves as a source of optimism and reinvigoration, making it more than just a single—it’s a musical journey of self-discovery and growth.

0
Arts & Entertainment Barbados Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Bethesda Announces Largest Update for Starfield Amid Mixed Reactions
In a noteworthy move, Bethesda, the acclaimed video game publisher, has announced the imminent beta release of its largest update for Starfield, a popular video game on Steam. This comprehensive patch, encapsulating over 100 fixes and enhancements, is slated for release on January 17, 2024. Details of the Update The update is a concerted effort
Bethesda Announces Largest Update for Starfield Amid Mixed Reactions
Artpark Art Ale: A Unique Blend of Craft Beer and Live Music
11 mins ago
Artpark Art Ale: A Unique Blend of Craft Beer and Live Music
Nikki DeLoach Takes on Mentorship Role in Latest Hallmark Film
11 mins ago
Nikki DeLoach Takes on Mentorship Role in Latest Hallmark Film
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
2 mins ago
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
John Corbett's Jacket: An Emblem of Aidan Shaw's Evolution
6 mins ago
John Corbett's Jacket: An Emblem of Aidan Shaw's Evolution
8th Anniversary of 'David's Dead': An Iconic Mix-up in Reality TV History
7 mins ago
8th Anniversary of 'David's Dead': An Iconic Mix-up in Reality TV History
Latest Headlines
World News
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
26 seconds
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
1 min
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
Trump Weighs In on Biden's Military Action and Domestic Politics
1 min
Trump Weighs In on Biden's Military Action and Domestic Politics
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
2 mins
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
Narendra Modi's Emotional Connection with 'Pran Pratishtha' Consecration Ceremony
2 mins
Narendra Modi's Emotional Connection with 'Pran Pratishtha' Consecration Ceremony
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
2 mins
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
2 mins
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence
2 mins
Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence
Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Season: A Symphony of Community and Football
2 mins
Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Season: A Symphony of Community and Football
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
53 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app