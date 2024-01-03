reVolver Podcasts Launches ‘Sound Up!’: A Deep Dive into the World of Music with Mark Goodman and Alan Light

Leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor, reVolver Podcasts, has unveiled its latest offering, a music podcast titled Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light. With the first episode already available for streaming, the show aims to provide insightful discussions on music-related topics, with hosts Mark Goodman and Alan Light at the helm. The debut episode, The 2023 Sound Up! Look Back at the Year in Music, features a comprehensive review of the defining music stories, songs, and moments of the past year.

A Deeper Dive into Music

Hosts Mark Goodman and Alan Light, joined by Madison Vain of Esquire, delve into the major music events of the year. Topics span from the triumphant success of Taylor Swift and Beyonce, U2’s residency at the Sphere, to the final Kiss concert. Aiming to bridge music, culture, and entertainment, the hosts bring their extensive background and expertise to the podcast. Goodman, a renowned figure in radio and MTV, and Light, an Emmy Award-winning music journalist and author, offer unique perspectives and in-depth analysis on the evolving music landscape.

Behind The Scene

The show is produced by Roger Coletti, a veteran in the industry with a rich history in radio and music projects, including associations with MTV, VH1, and Kissology. His experience and understanding of the music industry lend an additional layer of authenticity to the podcast.

Excitement in the Air

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition to their podcast family. He praised Goodman and Light for their profound impact on music and pop culture and anticipated the podcast would resonate with listeners worldwide. reVolver Podcasts continues to be a leading force in digital audio content, offering a variety of programs across different genres to a vast audience via platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.