Revolutionizing Public Engagement in Research: The Launch of the Research Methods Toolkit

A groundbreaking toolkit aimed at revolutionizing public engagement in research was unveiled during a webinar on November 28, 2023. Dubbed the Research Methods Toolkit, it is a product of a collaborative endeavor from a diverse team of service users, survivors, academics, students, project coordinators, and artists. The toolkit, designed to democratize research, was introduced to a crowd of over 120 individuals from various backgrounds.

Empowering Individuals and Democratizing Research

The primary aim of the toolkit is to empower individuals to shape services, access resources, and influence funding decisions. It was developed in part by the Lived Experience Advisory Board of the ESRC Centre for Society and Mental Health, a testament to its commitment to inclusivity and co-created research. The toolkit’s launch event was a nexus of discussions led by Professor Hanna Kienzler and Research Assistant Bwalya Mulenga on how to make research more inclusive.

An Unconventional Approach: The Use of Original Artwork

One notable feature of the toolkit is its use of original artwork by Tony James Allen, displayed at the Bethlem Gallery, as opposed to commonly used stock imagery. This deliberate choice underlines the toolkit’s commitment to authenticity and the amalgamation of diverse knowledge pieces to form a comprehensive understanding.

Open for Community Input: A Work in Progress

Sonia Thompson, one of the toolkit’s co-creators, highlighted the significance of maintaining an open space for community input into the toolkit’s content. It is a testament to the project’s commitment to remain a work in progress, incorporating public feedback for its further development. The toolkit is part of a broader initiative by the ESRC Centre for Society and Mental Health to support co-created research. It includes an online course titled ‘Research Methods: A Practical Guide to Peer and Community Research.’