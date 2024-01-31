Reviving 'The Little Mermaid': A Tale of Innovation and Family at Tower Theatre

In the heart of Bend, Oregon, an enchanting tale of a mermaid's longing for love and freedom surfaces once again on the stage of Tower Theatre. Thoroughly Modern Productions (TMP) brings a fresh rendition of 'The Little Mermaid', eight years after their initial production, introducing innovative elements to adapt to the theater's structural limitations.

Embracing Theatrical Limitations

Notably, this year's performance introduces a projector for backdrops, a clever adaptation to the venue's lack of a fly system and limited wing space. David DaCosta, the founder and director of TMP, emphasizes the learning curve and the challenges of leveraging the theater's space effectively. The creative use of a projector not only addresses the structural constraints but also enhances the visual storytelling, immersing the audience deeper into the whimsical underwater world.

A Classic Tale Reimagined

The production is rooted in the Disney animated classic, harmonizing music and lyrics by acclaimed artists, including Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, with a script by Doug Wright. The surge of renewed interest in the tale is partly due to the recent live-action adaptation starring Halle Baily.

In TMP's version, a cast of 60, including 40 children, brings the beloved characters to life. The roles of Ariel and Eric are alternated among two actors over the course of eight shows. The audience will witness the unique interpretations of 15-year-old Aurora Dixon and 30-year-old Ramya Hipp as Ariel, each bringing different experiences and qualities to their performances.

A Family Affair

More than a theatrical performance, the production is a celebration of family. Parents, including Gary Fulkerson as King Triton, share the stage with their children. The DaCosta family is deeply involved, with David's children participating in the show. For David and his wife, the heart of TMP and their unwavering dedication to theater is creating an environment that celebrates not just the arts, but family. As the curtain falls, the audience is left with more than a memorable performance; they witness the power of family and community in action.