Reviving Swindon's Heartbeat: The Campaign to Resurrect Rolleston Arms and Underground Music Venue

In a fervent attempt to rekindle the spirit of art, music, and creativity in Swindon, Daniel Roe, the founder of Real Music UK, has embarked on a mission to breathe new life into the Rolleston Arms pub and the neighboring Underground music venue. Both places, currently shuttered and boarded up, hold a distinct place in Roe's heart, having been his frequent haunts for more than a decade.

A Vision of Revival

Roe's ambition is not merely to reopen these establishments. His vision extends to transforming the Rolleston Arms pub and the Underground music venue into a dynamic community hub—a melting pot for artists, music enthusiasts, and creators. He envisions a place that will not only attract Swindon's local talent but also pull in artists and music lovers from across the South-West.

GoFundMe: A Call to Action

To fuel his project, Roe has initiated a GoFundMe campaign, a clarion call to the local community to rally behind this cause. The funds raised will be directed towards staff wages, rent, the procurement of stock, and necessary venue investments. The campaign is more than a fundraising initiative; it is an appeal to the people of Swindon to stand up for the preservation and promotion of their local art and music scene.

Past and Future

The Rolleston Arms pub and Underground music venue have seen their share of ups and downs. Daniel Harrison, the former manager, had taken over the operations in February 2023, but his tenure was short-lived. In January 2024, the venue was boarded up, marking a temporary end to its legacy. But with Roe's campaign and the community's support, a promise of resurrection looms. Roe has pledged to return all donations should the project not materialize and has sweetened the deal by offering a free drink as an incentive for backers.