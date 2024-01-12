en English
Arts & Entertainment

Reviving Khmer Art: A Monk’s Journey in Clay Sculpting

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:11 am EST
Reviving Khmer Art: A Monk’s Journey in Clay Sculpting

In the tranquil vicinity of Cheyou Pagoda, nestled within the expanse of Kampong Cham province, Venerable Chhorn Ravuth, a monk with a rare blend of spiritual enlightenment and civil engineering knowledge, has found his unique calling in the ancient art of clay sculpting. With each intricate ceramic sculpture that emerges from his skillful hands, Ravuth breathes life into the rich heritage of Khmer art, crafting vibrant tales of history, faith, and culture.

From Farm to Faith

Rooted in a humble farming family, Ravuth commenced his journey into monkhood and sculpture at the tender age of 16. Under the tutelage of Sim Chandara, a monk of renown, Ravuth honed his gift, channeling it to create dragons, Hindu and Buddhist mythological creatures, and giants that mirrored the vibrant and elaborate style of Khmer craftsmanship.

A Pandemic, A New Purpose

In the year 2020, Ravuth returned to his spiritual home at Cheyou Pagoda. As the world grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic, Ravuth found a renewed purpose in his craft. His hands, guided by faith and a deep sense of cultural preservation, began chiseling out masterpieces – the striking depiction of ‘The Churning of the Ocean of Milk’ and an imposing dragon being some of his notable works during this period.

The Art of Precision

Presently, Ravuth is engrossed in the creation of a Buddha sculpture. He emphasizes the meticulous nature of his work, from the selection of high-quality, gravel-free clay to the precise sizing and templating process to ensure authenticity and precision. Each sculpture is a testament to his unwavering commitment to detail and craftsmanship.

Preserving Heritage, Inspiring Future

However, Ravuth’s contribution extends beyond his sculptures. As a Pali language teacher, he is also developing educational materials to pass on his knowledge to the next generation, ensuring that the ancient art of clay sculpting and the cultural heritage it embodies do not fade into oblivion. His efforts have earned him praise and recognition from esteemed quarters. Rat Tysak, deputy director of the Kampong Cham provincial Department of Culture and Fine Arts, has lauded Ravuth’s work for its accuracy, depth, and adherence to traditional Khmer art forms. The department backs Ravuth’s endeavors, providing him with reference books and encouraging the continuation of this invaluable cultural legacy.

Arts & Entertainment Cambodia
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

