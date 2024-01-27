Reviving History: Philadelphia's 7th Ward Breaths Life into its Black Legacy

Philadelphia's historic 7th Ward is breathing new life into its rich Black history through a dynamic celebration known as the '7th Ward Tribute: Legacy Reclaimed.' This tribute, initiated in late 2023, aims to educate and inspire by illuminating the often-forgotten stories of the African American and immigrant communities that once thrived in the area.

Art Meets History

The tribute, a vibrant tapestry of community events and a walking tour, offers a unique means of engagement. It features two striking art installations: 'The Time Bandit of the 7th Ward' and 'Reflecting Revenants,' brought to life by local artists Amelia Carter, Beth Naomi Lewis, and Li Sumpter. Carter, in particular, noted the significance of rendering the invisible history visible once again.

The 'Time Bandit of the 7th Ward' marries public art with gaming, creating an interactive experience for participants, while 'Reflecting Revenants' uses the power of imagery to tell a story. The latter installation uses historical photos displayed in windows and on walls, painting a vivid picture of the daily lives of Black Americans in the past.

Embracing the Celebration

The celebration offers both self-guided and Saturday morning guided tours, enabling visitors to immerse themselves in the history of the 7th Ward at their own pace or under the guidance of knowledgeable locals. The tribute is scheduled to continue until February 23, 2024, providing ample opportunity for those interested in exploring this significant chapter of Philadelphia's past.

Those who wish to delve deeper into the history of the 7th Ward or participate in the celebration can visit the official website for further information and updates.