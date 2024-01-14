en English
Arts & Entertainment

Revisiting Wonder Woman: Screen Rant’s Pitch Meeting Dissects the Controversial Ending

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Revisiting Wonder Woman: Screen Rant’s Pitch Meeting Dissects the Controversial Ending

Screen Rant’s beloved Pitch Meeting series, known for its sharp critique and humorous insight, recently revisited the 2017 blockbuster, Wonder Woman. The focus of the discussion was the film’s controversial ending, a CGI-laden battle with the character Ares. This climactic ending, seen by many as a departure from the film’s otherwise thought-provoking approach and significant themes, was revealed to be a mandated inclusion by Warner Bros., much to the chagrin of director Patty Jenkins.

A Fresh Perspective on a Classic Heroine

Despite the widespread criticism of the film’s finale, the Pitch Meeting episode highlighted the many strengths of Wonder Woman. The film was widely praised for Gal Gadot’s portrayal of the titular character, Diana/Wonder Woman. Her dynamic interplay with co-star Chris Pine was seen as a high point of the film, contributing to its overall success.

Wonder Woman’s Impact on the DCEU

Wonder Woman, while not the highest-grossing film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), received positive reviews and managed to carve a distinctive niche for itself within the franchise. The success of the film led to a sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. However, the sequel garnered mixed reactions and experienced a downturn at the box office, largely due to the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

The Future of Wonder Woman in the DCEU

As the DCEU braces for a reboot under the leadership of James Gunn, the future of the Wonder Woman character in the franchise hangs in the balance. Fans and critics alike are hopeful that the new leadership can find a lead as compelling as Gadot for the role, ensuring the continuity of the character’s legacy in the DCEU.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

