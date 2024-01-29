Revisiting Billy Joel: A Fresh Look at His Music as He Releases New Song After 17 Years

Billy Joel, a musical maestro often shadowed by the intensity of other iconic artists, is making a comeback with his first new song in 17 long years, triggering a re-evaluation of his career and musical prowess. In the past, Joel has been subjected to harsh criticism, with his music often labelled as 'anodyne,' 'sappy,' and 'superficial.' Adding to the criticism was Joel himself, who once referred to his own chartbuster 'We Didn't Start the Fire' as 'akin to a dentist drill.'

A Reassessment of Billy Joel's Musical Legacy

However, there's a burgeoning sentiment that these depreciating evaluations might have been unjust. Joel's repertoire includes songs like 'Uptown Girl' and 'We Didn't Start the Fire,' which possess their own unique charm and character. His take on the 20th-century history in 'We Didn't Start the Fire,' for instance, is an energetic and engaging account that has resonated with generations.

Return to the Limelight

As he gears up for a US stadium tour with the likes of Stevie Nicks and Sting, the narrative surrounding Joel's legacy appears to be shifting. The music industry and fans are increasingly viewing his career with a fresh lens, acknowledging his contributions to music and moments of what could be termed as 'subversive genius.'

'Turn The Lights Back On': A New Chapter

Joel is poised to release his first new song in decades titled 'Turn the Lights Back On.' The single, produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler and co-written by Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector, and Joel himself is scheduled for release on Thursday, 2/1. The song, maintaining the classic Billy Joel style, marks the beginning of a new chapter in his career, as he continues to reshape his musical legacy.

In conclusion, as Billy Joel prepares to 'turn the lights back on' with his new song and upcoming tour, it's time for the world to revisit and appreciate the unique qualities and the enduring appeal of his music.