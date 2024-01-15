en English
Arts & Entertainment

Revisiting American History: A Shift in Visual Representation at the Washington National Cathedral

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
Revisiting American History: A Shift in Visual Representation at the Washington National Cathedral

Harvard University professor, Sarah Lewis, weighs in on the delicate interplay between America’s racial past and its depiction through art and monuments, as viewed through the lens of the Washington National Cathedral, one of D.C.’s most notable landmarks. The cathedral, which resonates with historical significance, was the site of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final Sunday sermon before his tragic assassination. It also hosts the tomb of President Woodrow Wilson, a Southerner who rose to power in the aftermath of the Civil War, recognized for his progressive reforms, but also for the federal segregation policies he put into place.

A Shift in Visual Representation

The cathedral had, for close to seven decades, housed stained glass windows paying tribute to Confederate generals Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Robert E. Lee. These were gifts bestowed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. However, these long-standing symbols were replaced with works from contemporary artist Kerry James Marshall and renowned poet Elizabeth Alexander. This shift in visual representation is a symbol of the ongoing re-examination and evolution of narratives surrounding who is honored in American history.

The Role of Art in Addressing Racial and Civic Identity

The article underscores the profound role that visual representation plays in articulating complex historical narratives. It emphasizes how art can address unseen facets of racial and civic identity, thus challenging and redefining traditional perspectives. The stained-glass windows and tablets by Kerry James Marshall and Elizabeth Alexander serve as a testament to this transformative power of art.

The ‘Second Founding’ and Visual Culture

The article delves deeper into the ‘second founding’ of the United States, marked by the historic 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. These milestones abolished slavery, established birthright citizenship, and granted voting rights to black men, respectively. The narrative scrutinizes the ensuing visual culture that emerged to both challenge and reflect upon these monumental changes, hinting at the power of art in shaping and reshaping America’s racial and historical landscape.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

