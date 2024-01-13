en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rev Richard Coles: A Journey from Pop Stardom to the Pulpit and Beyond

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
In a new twist to his illustrious career, the Reverend Richard Coles, a prominent figure in the UK’s entertainment and religious circles, has bid farewell to his parish and BBC Radio 4. The former member of The Communards, known for their hit ‘Don’t Leave Me This Way’, Coles, at 61, has chosen to take a different path. Following the death of his husband, David Oldman, in 2019, Coles has decided to refocus his energies, embarking on a tour with his live stand-up memoir, ‘The Reverend Richard Coles: Borderline National Trinket’.

From Pop Stardom to Priesthood

Richard Coles’ professional journey has been anything but ordinary. From being a pop star to participating in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and eventually becoming a vicar, he has worn many hats. His current show is a reflection of his life’s journey, filled with anecdotes and experiences ranging from pop stardom to grief.

Living with Grief and Challenges

Openly gay, Coles has not shied away from discussing the trials of living with an alcoholic spouse and the subsequent grief following his passing. His honesty and transparency have endeared him even more to the public, making him a national trinket in his own right.

A Broad Spectrum of Interests

Besides his personal and professional life, Coles has never hesitated to voice his opinions on various topics. From the recent Dublin riots and his newfound interest in Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) sports to his views on the modern church and Brexit, Coles has a take on it all. He considers Brexit to be one of the UK’s worst mistakes, reflecting his deep concern for his country’s future.

Retirement but not Receding

Despite retirement, Coles remains an active figure, co-hosting ‘The Rabbit Hole Detectives’, a history podcast, with archaeologist Cat Jarman and historian Charles Spencer. As he navigates his post-retirement life, Coles continues to share his experiences and insights with the public, making his retirement anything but conventional.

Arts & Entertainment Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

