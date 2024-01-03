en English
Arts & Entertainment

Retro Vibes Undeterred by Rain: Tea Cup Throw Back All-White Edition Held Successfully

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:25 am EST
In the heart of Rhymesbury, Clarendon, the annual Tea Cup Throw Back: the All-White Edition, unfolded on Boxing Day, undeterred by the whims of weather. The Ranch, the event’s picturesque locale, was awash with patrons donned in all-white attire, harmonizing with the retro-themed decor and elevating the overall aesthetic of the evening.

Retro Vibes Amid Rainy Weather

Nature’s rainfall could not dampen the spirits of the attendees as they reveled in the retro vibes radiating throughout the venue. The evening was an eclectic mix of food, beverages, and entertainment, meticulously curated to transport the attendees back in time. A unique highlight for the female patrons was the chance to indulge in a horseback ride before the sun descended, adding a touch of rustic charm to the retro-themed event.

Music: The Heartbeat of the Evening

Music was an undeniable pulse of the event. The selectors, armed with their high-energy performances, held the crowd captive, setting the dance floor ablaze with their retro tunes. The music resonated with the theme, creating a nostalgic atmosphere, and kept the patrons engaged, their feet tapping to the rhythm throughout the evening.

Looking Forward to Tea Cup 2024

As the curtains fell on the 2023 series, the Tea Cup promotions team is already geared up for the 2024 series. Terrel Penciel, the event’s promoter, promises the upcoming series to be grander in scale and experience. The dates for the 2024 series will be unveiled early in the new year, building anticipation among the event’s loyal patrons and newcomers alike.

Arts & Entertainment Jamaica
