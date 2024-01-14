en English
Arts & Entertainment

Retired Educators Turn Passion for Needlework into Entrepreneurial Venture

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Retired Educators Turn Passion for Needlework into Entrepreneurial Venture

In the bustling city of Chennai, two retired special educators have found a unique way to keep their passion for traditional crafts alive. They have breathed new life into their skills in crocheting and tatting, intricate needlework arts that were once at the heart of their childhood. Today, they have transformed this passion into an entrepreneurial venture, creating a range of handcrafted items that are a testament to their dedication and finesse.

Reviving Age-Old Crafts

These two educators, leveraging their expertise in crocheting and tatting, have embarked on a journey to keep these traditional crafts alive. Their initiative is not just a hobby, but an attempt to preserve and pass on these age-old arts to future generations. Their venture encompasses a range of products, potentially including clothing, accessories, and home décor items, each piece showcasing the intricacy and beauty of crochet and tatting techniques.

Entrepreneurship Post-Retirement

Their business is also a shining example of productive and creative engagement during retirement. Instead of settling into a routine, they have chosen to channel their skills into a venture that not only keeps them active but also contributes positively to the preservation of traditional crafts. This is a powerful message for many retirees, showing that age is not a barrier to starting something new and meaningful.

The Role of Education

One of the educators, Sobiya Priya D., is a testament to the power of education and its role in sustaining such traditional arts. A holder of a Master of Arts degree from Chevalier T.Thomas Elizabeth College for Women, Sobiya brings a wealth of knowledge to her craft. She also conducts embroidery classes at her home and online, further extending her impact on the community and the preservation of these crafts.

India
