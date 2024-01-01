en English
Arts & Entertainment

Retailers Revel in Festive Boom as ITV Keeps Viewers Engaged

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
Retailers Revel in Festive Boom as ITV Keeps Viewers Engaged

In the spirit of the season, local retailers and liquor stores are toasting to an unexpected surge in sales. The festive boom, exceeding prior expectations, is attributed to a mix of competitive pricing, swift customer service, and the heightened interest in local purchases amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This uptick in commerce is not only a boon for business owners but also a testament to the resilience of the local economy even in the face of adversities such as a tough economic climate, municipal tax hikes, and lack of commercial rent control.

Wellington St Merchants Revel in Christmas Cheer

In Montreal’s Verdun borough and in Ottawa, the bustling Wellington St became the epicenter of holiday shopping. With a significant influx of tourists and locals drawn to the unique offerings, the commercial vacancy rate across Montreal has witnessed a significant dip. Local business associations are leveraging this renewed interest, curating exclusive events and experiences to entice in-person customers.

Surge in Liquor Sales: A Cause for Celebration and Caution

The holiday cheer is also reflected in liquor stores, which have registered a staggering 70% increase in sales compared to the previous year. Top-selling items include Tito’s, Barilla’s Prosecco, and champagnes. However, the festive merriment comes with a word of caution from Triple-A’s Mike Sweeney, who urges revelers to plan a safe way home to prevent drunk driving incidents.

ITV: A Window to the World

In the midst of this local success story, ITV continues to provide diverse and engaging content for its viewers. From BAFTA-nominated breakfast shows and special Christmas Day features with celebrity guests to insightful documentaries on topics ranging from the history of a controversial NHS unit to the plight of children taken to Russia during war, ITV keeps audiences informed and entertained. Even in its digital presence, ITV is mindful of user privacy, informing users about its use of cookies and similar technologies and offering options for managing their preferences.

Arts & Entertainment History United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

