Resurgence of Explicit Sexual Content in Cinema: A New Dawn or a Step Back?

In a bold resurgence of explicit sexual content in recent films, Emma Stone’s ‘Poor Things’ stands in stark relief. The film spins a tale of a woman’s sexual awakening, following her resurrection with the brain of an infant. This unconventional plotline has given rise to numerous sex scenes that have seized the attention of critics and audiences alike.

Awards and Acclaim for ‘Poor Things’

Despite the unorthodox backstory of her character, Stone, who also wears the producer’s hat for ‘Poor Things,’ defends the inclusion of sex as a vital component of the character’s exploration of life. The film has not only received critical acclaim but also bagged a Golden Globe for Stone, further cementing her status as a versatile and provocative actor in the industry.

Explicit Content in ‘Saltburn’ and ‘All Of Us Strangers’

‘Saltburn’ by Emerald Fennell and ‘All Of Us Strangers’ starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, have also ventured into the territory of explicit content. This trend has sparked debates about the necessity and impact of sex in cinema, challenging the preconceived notions of screen propriety.

The Evolving Cinematic Landscape

The cinematic landscape is changing, with on-screen sex becoming less common due to factors like age classification, audience preferences, and the aftermath of movements like MeToo. Yet, Mark Ruffalo, Stone’s co-star in ‘Poor Things,’ stands firm in his belief that the portrayal of sex is a necessary part of storytelling. Fennell, on the other hand, argues that the use of sex in film can enhance narrative depth, offering viewers a richer and more nuanced experience.

Gen Z and the Portrayal of Sex

A UCLA study suggesting that Gen Z prefers more platonic storylines has been met with skepticism. Fennell, in particular, questions the study’s validity, challenging the notion that younger audiences are averse to explicit sexual content. The overarching theme in these discussions is the tension between the desire for realism and the potential discomfort or exploitation associated with depicting sex on screen.

Post-Pandemic Freedom in Storytelling

The filmmakers suggest that post-pandemic films are reflecting a newfound freedom and a break from the constraints experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. This period of liberation in storytelling is seen as a welcome shift from the shackles of convention, ushering in an era of bold and daring narratives.