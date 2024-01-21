Restoration Breathes New Life into Karnak Temples

The Karnak Temples in Egypt, an emblem of ancient architectural grandeur, have hit a significant milestone in their restoration journey. The Great Hypostyle Hall, one of the largest religious monuments from the Middle and New Kingdoms, is now 95 percent restored, breathing new life into its time-worn columns. This achievement is the result of relentless efforts by a team of young Egyptian restorers from the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA), in collaboration with Luxor and South Valley universities and the Luxor Restoration Institute.

Preserving the Past for the Future

The restoration project, which began in July 2021, has followed international conservation standards and protocols. The aim is not just to bring the ancient site back to its original glory but to ensure its preservation for generations to come. The process involved meticulous cleaning of the columns to reveal original engravings and colors, hidden under layers of sand, dust, and bird deposits accumulated over centuries.

A Landmark Achievement

Mostafa Waziry, secretary-general of the SCA, shared that the project kicked off with the restoration of 28 out of the 134 columns, each towering at 20 metres. The second phase commenced swiftly after the first, guiding the project towards its current 95 percent completion mark. Preparations are now underway for the much-anticipated inauguration of the hall.

A Testament to Ancient Egypt

Located on the east bank of Luxor in Upper Egypt, the Karnak Temples represent the largest and most significant religious complex from ancient Egypt. The site, with a history of development spanning over 1000 years, features an array of temples, obelisks, and shrines. The restoration of the Great Hypostyle Hall stands as a testament to Egypt's commitment to preserving and showcasing its rich history and heritage.