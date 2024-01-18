Resonator Awards: A Leap Towards Gender Equity in the Music Industry

In an unprecedented move to bring gender equity to the forefront of the music industry, the inaugural Resonator Awards will be held on January 30 at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood. The awards are the brainchild of We Are Moving the Needle, a non-profit organization devoted to championing gender equity for producers and engineers in the music sector. This year's event will honor a league of exceptional artists and industry professionals who have made notable contributions to music.

A Stellar Line-up of Honorees

Among the artists set to receive accolades are Alanis Morissette, Corinne Bailey Rae, Caroline Polachek, Catherine Marks, Laura Sisk, and Jennifer Decilveo. These women have left indelible marks on the music landscape with their unique talents and unwavering dedication to their craft.

Beyond artists, the Resonator Awards will also acknowledge the efforts of music executives Michael Goldstone and Christine Thomas. Both will be bestowed with the Resonator Impact Awards for their relentless pursuit of promoting gender equity within the industry.

Inducting Legends into the Resonator Hall of Fame

The awards dinner will witness the historic induction of the first members into the Resonator Hall of Fame. This honor celebrates legendary producers and engineers who have made significant impacts on the music industry. Included in this esteemed list are Alicia Keys, Leslie Ann Jones, Darcy Proper, Trina Shoemaker, Ann Mincieli, Claudia Brant, Linda Perry, and Sylvia Robinson. Each of these women has not only excelled within their respective fields but has also paved the way for future generations of women in music production and engineering.

A Platform for Change

At the helm of this initiative is Emily Lazar, a Grammy-winning mastering engineer and the founder of We Are Moving the Needle. Lazar has underscored the importance of the Resonator Awards as a platform for highlighting the achievements of women and inspiring future generations in the music industry. Since its inception, We Are Moving the Needle has provided over $425,000 in scholarships to women and non-binary individuals for audio education programs. Moreover, the organization has been instrumental in supporting these individuals with mentorship to advance their careers in the industry.

The Resonator Awards is not just an event but a movement aimed at increasing visibility, access, and representation for women in the music industry. It serves as a testament to the power of music and the pivotal role women play in shaping its future.