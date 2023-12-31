en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Resilience Amid Challenges: U.S. Entertainment Industry’s Triumph in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:37 pm EST
Resilience Amid Challenges: U.S. Entertainment Industry’s Triumph in 2023

In a year marked by significant challenges, the U.S. entertainment industry in 2023 emerged resilient, despite the enduring impacts of COVID-19, a historic industry-wide strike, and the seismic shift caused by the rise of streaming services. The strike, involving over 170,000 industry professionals, including high-profile actors, underscored the industry’s profound transformation. The introduction of online streaming services like Netflix and advancements in computer-generated scriptwriting have revolutionized traditional business models, leading to halted and delayed productions and a scramble to resume operations.

The Domino Effect of the Strike

The strike created a ripple effect, impacting numerous projects across the industry. However, the industry’s tenacity shone through the disruptions, with major cinematic releases like ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ performing exceptionally well at the box office, earning over $1.18 billion and nearly $1 billion, respectively. These films played a pivotal role in reigniting ‘event cinema,’ drawing audiences back to theaters for shared experiences.

Streaming Services versus Traditional Movie-going

Film journalist Karen Krizanovich highlighted the evolving dichotomy between streaming services and traditional movie-going. As audiences grapple with whether to consume content at home or in theaters, Netflix continues to lead the streaming market. The release of viewership data, a demand made during the strike, has provided valuable insights into the industry’s changing landscape.

Optimism Amid Challenges

Despite the upheavals and shifts, Krizanovich remains optimistic about the gradual return of audiences to theaters. She believes that streaming services will continue to be a significant component of the entertainment landscape, complementing rather than replacing the traditional movie-going experience. The resilience of the U.S. entertainment industry in 2023 serves as a testament to its ability to adapt and thrive amid unprecedented challenges.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Celest Chong Returns Home: A Retrospective on Her Journey in Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Embark Studios' The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features

By Salman Khan

Filipino Celebrities Reflect on 2023 and Share Hopes for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Sir Sam Neill Applauds Sir Ian Mune's Knighthood: A Celebration of Kiwi Talent

By BNN Correspondents

2023 SBS Entertainment Awards: A Night of Recognition and Celebration ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 9 mins
2023 SBS Entertainment Awards: A Night of Recognition and Celebration ...
heart comment 0
2023 TV Landscape: The Must-Watch Dramas and Comedies

By BNN Correspondents

2023 TV Landscape: The Must-Watch Dramas and Comedies
Veteran Photographers from The Washington Post Conclude Their Illustrious Careers

By BNN Correspondents

Veteran Photographers from The Washington Post Conclude Their Illustrious Careers
Katie Price Earns Praise for Performance in ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Pantomime

By BNN Correspondents

Katie Price Earns Praise for Performance in 'Sleeping Beauty' Pantomime
Renowned Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, Voice of Mama Coco, Passes Away

By BNN Correspondents

Renowned Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, Voice of Mama Coco, Passes Away
Latest Headlines
World News
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
36 seconds
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
8 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
9 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
9 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
10 mins
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
11 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
11 mins
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
11 mins
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
11 mins
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
8 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
11 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
44 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
45 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app