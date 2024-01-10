en English
Resident Alien Season 3 Set to Premiere on February 14, 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
The much-awaited third installment of the sci-fi dramedy, Resident Alien, is slated to hit screens on February 14, 2024, marking a triumphant return of the comic book-based series. The show, which originally premiered on Syfy in 2021, revolves around the character of Harry Vanderspeigle, an extraterrestrial played by the renowned Alan Tudyk, best known for his role in Firefly.

Alien with a Mission

Harry, the central character, arrives on Earth with a daunting mission – to annihilate humanity. To carry out his objective, he assumes the identity of a local physician, a disguise that brings him face-to-face with an array of moral dilemmas. The series, renewed for a third season in July 2022, has since been a topic of discussion among ardent fans, all waiting anxiously for its return.

The Return

The return of Resident Alien was officially announced with a trailer shared by actress Sara Tomko. This season comes with a cut-down on its episode count, from initially planned 12 episodes to just eight. Despite the reduction, the anticipation among fans has only intensified. The trailer teases an impending threat to Patience, Colo., orchestrated by the George Takei-voiced leader of the Greys. It also hints at Harry’s partnership with Linda Hamilton’s General McCallister, adding more drama to the storyline.

The Journey Ahead

The upcoming season promises to delve deeper into Harry’s moral quandary and his dangerous dynamic with the Grey hybrid alien, Joseph Rainier. The new storyline also hints at the return of guest stars such as Linda Hamilton and Enver Gjokaj. Amidst all the chaos, Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv struggle to keep up with the unfolding events, adding a layer of comedy to the intense plot. As fans gear up for the release of the third season, the blend of science fiction and comedy in Resident Alien continues to keep them on the edge of their seats.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

