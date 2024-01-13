‘Resident Alien’ Returns for Season 3; Classic Hitchcock Episode Revisited

The third season of sci-fi comedy, Resident Alien, with Alan Tudyk as an extraterrestrial trying to blend into Earth society, is all set to premiere on the Syfy channel on February 14th. The show, which has garnered immense popularity for its unique plot and captivating performances, promises an even more exciting new season.

Resident Alien: A Journey of an Alien on Earth

Alan Tudyk’s character, Harry, joins forces with Linda Hamilton’s General McCallister in a mission to save the world in the upcoming season. The plot continues to revolve around the town of Patience, its residents, and the Grey Aliens’ conflict with Earth. Despite the season being shortened to eight episodes, the anticipation for the biggest season yet is palpable, reflected in the latest trailer that gives a clear picture of the thrilling events to expect.

Classic Hitchcock Episode: A Thrilling Ride

In other recent television news, a classic suspense scenario from the TV show Alfred Hitchcock Presents has resurfaced. The episode titled “Man from the South,” originally aired in 1960, starred Steve McQueen and Peter Lorre. The episode, based on a Roald Dahl short story, has been adapted multiple times, including by Quentin Tarantino in “Four Rooms.” The suspenseful plot revolves around a man betting another that he can’t light a cigarette lighter multiple times in a row, a failure of which would cost him a finger.

Upcoming Television Series

Meanwhile, The Mallorca Files, a BBC mystery series, is set to return for a third season. The new season has already been shot and is expected to air sometime this year. The series has been consistently popular for its gripping mysteries and dynamic characters. In addition, the Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer has also been renewed for a third season. The show features Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in the role of Mickey Haller, with Elliott Gould playing his mentor. Garcia-Rulfo is known for his performances in notable works such as the 2017 “Murder on the Orient Express”, “A Man Called Otto”, and “Greyhound”.