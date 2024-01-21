Republic Day Weekend to Witness a Cinematic Bonanza: 'Fighter' and More

In a serendipitous alignment of art and patriotism, India's 75th Republic Day is set to be marked by a flurry of cinematic releases. With the extended holiday weekend in sight, filmmakers are capitalizing on the spirit of unity and the leisure time available to audiences nationwide. Among the major releases is 'Fighter', an aerial action movie helmed by renowned director Siddharth Anand and featuring Bollywood heavyweights Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Scaling New Heights with 'Fighter'

Siddharth Anand, who has previously directed blockbuster action films like 'Bang Bang', 'War', and 'Pathaan', is banking on 'Fighter' to set a new benchmark. The film, releasing on January 25, is touted as India's biggest aerial action entertainer. Besides Roshan and Padukone, the film boasts the likes of Anil Kapoor in its star-studded cast. Its unique selling point is its aim to deliver a visually appealing international standard action film, thereby elevating the magnitude of action on the big screen.

Regional Cinema Joins the Republic Day Bandwagon

While 'Fighter' is set to dominate the national cinema scene, regional films are not far behind. The Malayalam film 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', featuring superstar Mohanlal in the role of a wrestler, will release on the same day. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film is one of the most awaited regional films of the year. Also slated for a Republic Day release is the Telugu adaptation of Dhanush's 'Captain Miller', a film that has already enjoyed success in its Tamil version.

A Pre-Republic Day Release and A Continuing Success

Prior to Republic Day, audiences will be treated to 'Blue Star', a sports drama exploring the lives and rivalry of two young cricket team captains, played by Ashok Selvan and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi's critically acclaimed biographical drama 'Main Atal Hoon', which premiered on January 19, continues to entertain audiences in theaters nationwide.