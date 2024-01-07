en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Repatriation of Goryeo Art: A Korean Quest for Cultural Legacy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Repatriation of Goryeo Art: A Korean Quest for Cultural Legacy

In a world where art and history often intertwine, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) of Korea is on a mission to reclaim one of its most celebrated legacies: mother-of-pearl lacquerware from the Goryeo Kingdom era (918-1392). This ancient form of artistry is revered for its sophistication, intricacy, and the lens it offers into a bygone epoch.

A Testament to Goryeo Craftsmanship

CHA’s chief, Choi Eung-chon, underscored the significance of this artistic tradition during a lecture on Wednesday. He drew attention to the triumphant repatriation of an 800-year-old mother-of-pearl lacquered box from Japan in July the previous year. The box, adorned with chrysanthemum and vine scrolls, a design element known as “najeonchilgi,” is a shining example of Goryeo craftsmanship. However, it represents a sliver of Korea’s lost artistic heritage, with just three or four out of an estimated 20 pieces scattered across the globe currently in the country’s possession.

Legacy Lost in War

A vast majority of these invaluable artifacts are believed to be housed in Japan, a consequence of the historical wars between the two nations. Choi emphasized the profound historical significance of such artifacts, particularly in the context of the Goryeo Kingdom, when Buddhism was the state religion. These beautifully crafted items were often used to house Buddhist scriptures, marking them as religious as well as artistic treasures. However, the artistry behind such creations saw a decline in the subsequent Joseon era, making the existing pieces all the more precious.

The Challenges of Art Repatriation

The mission of reclaiming these artifacts is laden with challenges. It’s a path fraught with high compensation demands from private collectors and the risk of compromising authenticity due to restoration efforts. The aforementioned lacquered box’s journey back to Korea was particularly notable as it was brought to the country for examination before formal transfer, owing to its surprisingly pristine condition. The previously unknown Japanese collector who offered the box adds an air of mystery to the tale.

The return of the box was celebrated with a special exhibition at the National Palace Museum of Korea in Seoul, a testament to the nation’s dedication to preserving and showcasing its rich cultural heritage. As the exhibition concluded recently, one can only hope that more pieces of this beautiful artistry will find their way home in the future, allowing the world to witness the grandeur of the Goryeo Kingdom’s artistic prowess.

0
Arts & Entertainment History South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
49 seconds ago
Amitabh Bachchan's Unwavering Commitment to Craft: An Untold Story from 'Kaalia'
The Bollywood film industry, known for its vibrant colors and extravagant storytelling, is also a world filled with untold stories of struggle, determination, and mutual respect. One such tale hails from the production of the classic film ‘Kaalia,’ involving director Tinnu Anand, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The incident revolves around a challenging Urdu dialogue, referencing
Amitabh Bachchan's Unwavering Commitment to Craft: An Untold Story from 'Kaalia'
Ed Sheeran Clinches First Emmy for 'A Beautiful Game' in 'Ted Lasso'
7 mins ago
Ed Sheeran Clinches First Emmy for 'A Beautiful Game' in 'Ted Lasso'
Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts
11 mins ago
Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts
Audience Members Reflect on Shen Yun's Spiritual Resonance and Cultural Impact in Oxford Performance
4 mins ago
Audience Members Reflect on Shen Yun's Spiritual Resonance and Cultural Impact in Oxford Performance
Lil Tjay: The Rising Star of Rap Music
5 mins ago
Lil Tjay: The Rising Star of Rap Music
Spain's Royal Tapestry Factory: A Tapestry of History, Sustainability, and Global Reach
7 mins ago
Spain's Royal Tapestry Factory: A Tapestry of History, Sustainability, and Global Reach
Latest Headlines
World News
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Commits to Improved Transparency Following Hospitalization
26 seconds
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Commits to Improved Transparency Following Hospitalization
Texas Tech Triumphs Over Texas in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
27 seconds
Texas Tech Triumphs Over Texas in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Disappointment and Reflection: Frosinone's Coach on Monza Defeat
54 seconds
Disappointment and Reflection: Frosinone's Coach on Monza Defeat
Girls' Prep Basketball: Recent Match Outcomes and Key Results
1 min
Girls' Prep Basketball: Recent Match Outcomes and Key Results
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Games: A Surge of Victories
1 min
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Games: A Surge of Victories
FA Cup Clash: Manchester City versus Huddersfield
2 mins
FA Cup Clash: Manchester City versus Huddersfield
Bryce Cotton's Standout Performance Positions Him for Potential Fourth MVP Title
2 mins
Bryce Cotton's Standout Performance Positions Him for Potential Fourth MVP Title
Texas A&M Football: A Game-Changing Roster Shuffle Through Transfer Portal
2 mins
Texas A&M Football: A Game-Changing Roster Shuffle Through Transfer Portal
Filipino Pool Champions Set to Compete in the 2nd Universal Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open Pool Championship
2 mins
Filipino Pool Champions Set to Compete in the 2nd Universal Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open Pool Championship
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app