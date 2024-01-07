Repatriation of Goryeo Art: A Korean Quest for Cultural Legacy

In a world where art and history often intertwine, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) of Korea is on a mission to reclaim one of its most celebrated legacies: mother-of-pearl lacquerware from the Goryeo Kingdom era (918-1392). This ancient form of artistry is revered for its sophistication, intricacy, and the lens it offers into a bygone epoch.

A Testament to Goryeo Craftsmanship

CHA’s chief, Choi Eung-chon, underscored the significance of this artistic tradition during a lecture on Wednesday. He drew attention to the triumphant repatriation of an 800-year-old mother-of-pearl lacquered box from Japan in July the previous year. The box, adorned with chrysanthemum and vine scrolls, a design element known as “najeonchilgi,” is a shining example of Goryeo craftsmanship. However, it represents a sliver of Korea’s lost artistic heritage, with just three or four out of an estimated 20 pieces scattered across the globe currently in the country’s possession.

Legacy Lost in War

A vast majority of these invaluable artifacts are believed to be housed in Japan, a consequence of the historical wars between the two nations. Choi emphasized the profound historical significance of such artifacts, particularly in the context of the Goryeo Kingdom, when Buddhism was the state religion. These beautifully crafted items were often used to house Buddhist scriptures, marking them as religious as well as artistic treasures. However, the artistry behind such creations saw a decline in the subsequent Joseon era, making the existing pieces all the more precious.

The Challenges of Art Repatriation

The mission of reclaiming these artifacts is laden with challenges. It’s a path fraught with high compensation demands from private collectors and the risk of compromising authenticity due to restoration efforts. The aforementioned lacquered box’s journey back to Korea was particularly notable as it was brought to the country for examination before formal transfer, owing to its surprisingly pristine condition. The previously unknown Japanese collector who offered the box adds an air of mystery to the tale.

The return of the box was celebrated with a special exhibition at the National Palace Museum of Korea in Seoul, a testament to the nation’s dedication to preserving and showcasing its rich cultural heritage. As the exhibition concluded recently, one can only hope that more pieces of this beautiful artistry will find their way home in the future, allowing the world to witness the grandeur of the Goryeo Kingdom’s artistic prowess.