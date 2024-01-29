REO Speedwagon's 'Live at Moondance Jam' Concert Film to Premiere

Rock icons REO Speedwagon have made a grand return to the limelight with their concert film, titled "Live at Moondance Jam." The film, a high-definition recording of their performance at the renowned Moondance Jam in Walker, Minnesota, encapsulates the band's pulsating live energy and hit-laden set. Fans and music lovers can look forward to a 13-song spectacle featuring some of the band's most cherished songs.

Unleashing Showmanship at Moondance Jam

The concert film marks REO Speedwagon's first high-definition concert recording, a testament to their enduring appeal and adaptability. It strongly highlights the band's showmanship, reflecting the vibrancy that has kept them relevant in the ever-evolving music landscape. The film is set to premiere on AXS TV on February 4th, giving viewers a glimpse of the band's dynamic performance that night.

REO Speedwagon: A Lineup Steeped in Rock History

The current members of REO Speedwagon include frontman Kevin Cronin, guitarist Dave Amato, keyboardist and founder Neal Doughty, bassist Bruce Hall, and drummer Bryan Hitt. Their collective talent and chemistry shine through in their performance, further enhancing the film's appeal. The band's performance at Moondance Jam is a testament to their enduring appeal and the timeless nature of their music.

Upcoming Concerts and Fan Engagement

REO Speedwagon's fans have an opportunity to win tickets to their Las Vegas show later in the year by registering online. Information about this and other upcoming concerts can be found on The Loon Concert Calendar. The band's concert film has already been featured on The Loon's "Live in Concert" radio series, indicating the anticipation surrounding its release.