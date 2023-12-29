en English
Arts & Entertainment

Renowned South African Playwright Mbongeni Ngema Dies in Car Crash

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:04 am EST
Renowned South African Playwright Mbongeni Ngema Dies in Car Crash

Acclaimed South African playwright, Mbongeni Ngema, known for his influential works against apartheid, has tragically died at the age of 68 in a car accident. Notably, his plays like ‘Sarafina!’ narrated the hardships faced by black people under the oppressive apartheid regime, bringing his work to global recognition during the 1980s.

Legacy of Resistance

Ngema’s career began in the 1970s and he achieved fame for plays such as ‘Woza Albert!’ and ‘Asinimali!’, demonstrating his technical expertise as a producer. His work served as a powerful voice in the South African protest theatre, with his stories reflecting the spirit of resistance against apartheid. The 1992 film adaptation of ‘Sarafina!’ brought the Soweto Uprising’s narrative to a worldwide audience, securing Ngema’s place in the annals of international theatre.

Tributes Pour In

President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with Ngema’s family, fans, and numerous political figures, paid tribute to the playwright, emphasizing his role in narrating the liberation struggle and exposing apartheid’s inhumanity. Ngema’s impact is still profound, inspiring generations of artists and activists, as evident from the numerous tributes.

Controversy and Assertion of Artistic Freedom

Despite his celebrated career, Ngema’s post-apartheid works sparked controversy. ‘Sarafina 2’, attracted criticism due to its high cost and its vague messaging about HIV/AIDS, leading to an investigation. His song ‘AmaNdiya’ was banned for inciting racial hatred. However, Ngema refused to apologize for it, asserting the importance of artistic freedom. Despite these controversies, Ngema’s influence on South African theatre and his contributions to the anti-apartheid movement are undeniable.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

