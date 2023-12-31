Renowned Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, Voice of Mama Coco, Passes Away

Renowned Mexican film star and voice actor, Ana Ofelia Murguia, famed for her iconic role as Mama Coco in Disney’s 2017 animated film ‘Coco,’ passed away at the age of 90. The National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) mournfully announced her demise on social media, extending heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and admirers. Born in Mexico in 1933, Murguia’s illustrious career significantly shaped the performing arts landscape in her homeland.

Murguia’s Pivotal Career in Performing Arts

Murguia was a vibrant part of the stable cast of the CNTeatromx of INBAL and held a distinguished artistic career, starring in notable films like ‘The Queen of the Night,’ ‘Nobody Will Speak of Us When We’re Dead,’ ‘La Vispera,’ and ‘Mexican, You Can Do It.’ She holds the record, alongside Isela Vega, for the most Ariel Award for Best Supporting Actress wins, with three total awards to her name and numerous other nominations. However, the Ariel Award for Best Actress eluded her despite her multiple nominations.

The Iconic Role of Mama Coco

Murguia’s portrayal of Mama Coco, a character inspired by the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, is celebrated as her most iconic role. This character not only touched hearts globally but also underscored Murguia’s authentic Mexican artistry, earning her a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Tributes Pour in for Murguia

As news of her passing spread, fans and admirers took to social media to pay tribute to Murguia. They highlighted her significant contributions to theater, film, and television and remembered her unforgettable performances in ‘Shipwreck,’ ‘Las poquianchis,’ ‘Párpados azul,’ and ‘Queen of the Night.’ Esteemed by her peers as one of the best actresses in Mexico, Murguia leaves behind a legacy of inspiring work and indelible performances.